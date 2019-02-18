Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Richard Thomas Fannon, 66, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center with family by his side.

Richard was born August 9, 1952 in Bay Shore, New York, to the late John James Fannon and the late Virginia Barbara Quinn Fannon. He spent his childhood in West Babylon, New York, graduating from West Babylon High School. He served in the United States

He lived in Hinesville for the last 31 years. He loved anything having to do with Corvettes or NASCAR, and he had the hats to prove it. He also enjoyed setting up train sets. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and coworkers.

Richard is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rebecca Fannon of Hinesville; their two sons, Kenneth (Mallory) Fannon of Atlanta, and Richard Fannon of Hinesville; one brother, Paul Fannon of Middle Island, New York; his sister, Virginia Fannon of Holbrook, New York; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia Fannon; and three brothers, John "Jack" (Janice) Fannon, Thomas Fannon, and Kevin Fannon.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington. Burial is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Richard's name to the .

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Thomas Fannon, 66, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center with family by his side.Richard was born August 9, 1952 in Bay Shore, New York, to the late John James Fannon and the late Virginia Barbara Quinn Fannon. He spent his childhood in West Babylon, New York, graduating from West Babylon High School. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in various locations, including Germany and Korea. He received numerous awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal, throughout his career.He lived in Hinesville for the last 31 years. He loved anything having to do with Corvettes or NASCAR, and he had the hats to prove it. He also enjoyed setting up train sets. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and coworkers.Richard is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rebecca Fannon of Hinesville; their two sons, Kenneth (Mallory) Fannon of Atlanta, and Richard Fannon of Hinesville; one brother, Paul Fannon of Middle Island, New York; his sister, Virginia Fannon of Holbrook, New York; and several nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia Fannon; and three brothers, John "Jack" (Janice) Fannon, Thomas Fannon, and Kevin Fannon.Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington. Burial is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Richard's name to the .Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Thomas L Carter Funeral Home

1822 E Oglethorpe Highway

Hinesville , GA 31313

(912) 876-5095 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Coastal Courier from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.