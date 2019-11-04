Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SSG (Ret) Rickie M. Morey. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Send Flowers Obituary

(Ret. SSG) Rickie M. Morey, 64, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Hospice of the Golden Isles with family by his side.

Rickie was born on February 8, 1955 to Edward and Stella (Roland) Morey In Dade City, Florida. He lived in Darien for the past 8 years. Rickie was a veteran of the United States Army where he served over 20 years. He served during Desert Storm and was a combat veteran. While serving in the military Rickie received many medals, ribbons and awards which included the Army Retired Lapel Button, Southwest Asia Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Air Assault Badge and Expert Badge (Rifle), Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, Army Achievement Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster), Overseas Service Ribbon (3), Army Good Conduct Medal (5th Award) and NCO Professional Development Ribbon. He also completed the ITV M901 Master Gunner Program in 1987. Rickie was also a State Certified CDL Road Tester and an Instructor with Altamaha Tech. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and watching his favorite football team the Rams play.

Rickie is survived by son, Bryan (Susan) Morey of Glennville, son, Mike (Nita) Morey of Darien and daughter, Becky (Chris) Eason of Hinesville, daughter, Jessie Morey of Jesup, sister, Gail Vuravudhi of Columbia, South Carolina, 12 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home Chapel In Flemington.Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be held at 1:00 pm that afternoon at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery In Glennville.





