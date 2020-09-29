Robert Ferrell Coefield, 81, of Hinesville, GA passed away on September 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.
Robert (Bobby) was born in his childhood home in Colerain, NC to Virginia and Jesse Lee Coefield on November 6, 1938. He graduated Mars Hill High School in May 1956. He attended Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, NC. In 1960, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he earned several service and conduct metals as well as the RVN Gallant Cross Medal. While in the military, he met the love of his life, JoAnn Masters and married her on December 19, 1965. In 1974, they welcomed their first daughter Robyn and in 1976, their second, Becky. In addition to his daughters, Bobby was a father and grandfather to many and no one was a stranger at the table.
In 1980, he retired after 20 years of exceptional service from the U.S. Air Force. He then proceeded to go back to school for training in heating and air and retired from Midlands Heating and Air in 2003. He then worked at Lowe's and retired fully in 2009. During his retirement he received a Master Gardner certification through the Clemson Extension in Columbia SC. Bobby was an avid sports fan and loved the Atlanta Braves and The University of North Carolina. He loved cooking and grilling and was always clipping recipes and trying new things in the kitchen. They spent 34 years in Columbia, SC and moved to Hinesville, GA in 2013. He attended St. Timothy's Episcopal Church while in SC and moved his membership to St. Philips Episcopal Church when they moved to Hinesville. He was involved with several groups including the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 789, Hinesville Methodist Men's Fellowship and was a member of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Bozeman Coefield and Jesse Lee Coefield.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Masters Coefield of Hinesville, GA; daughters, Virginia Robyn Coefield of Charleston, SC, and Rebecca Coefield-Floyd (Jason Robert Floyd) of Hinesville, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Winston Lee and Linda Jernigan Coefield of Elizabeth City, NC, Kirwan Forrest and Melinda Sue Coefield of Colerain, NC; and granddaughter, Lillian Ann Floyd of Hinesville, GA; along with numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Philips Episcopal Church. There will be a ceremony for the Interment of Ashes to follow in the St. Philips Memorial Garden. The family understands that many people loved and cared for Bobby and the Coefield family, but because of COVID-19, and the small capacity of the church there will be limited seating. The public is invited to watch the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2.
We encourage you to watch the service and to call, text, or drop by individually in the weeks to come.
The family of Robert Coefield wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Adewumi Oguntunmibi, Dr. Firas Bannout, and all of the nurses and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Red Door Fund at St. Philips Episcopal Church, 302 E. General Stewart Way, Hinesville, GA 31313.