Robert J. Fordiani, 75, passed away on April 1, 2020 after a valiant battle with Stage IV lung cancer.



Robert was born on March 19, 1945 to Carmen and Ann Fordiani in Scranton, PA.



Robert was an honors graduate of the University of Scranton, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education, with a minor in English, Philosophy and Military Science. Robert earned a Master's of Science in Education and accumulated a total of 150 graduate credits.



Upon graduation, Robert commissioned as an Army Officer, and served on Active Duty as an Operations Officer in Japan. Robert served nearly three decades in the U.S. Army, and served in numerous key leader positions, including Public Relations Officer, Unit Commander, and Director of Education for aUnited States Army Reserve School. Robert devoted his life to education, and made a phenomenal impact on the public education system. Throughout his career in education, Robert served as a Vice Principal at Tunkhannock Area School District, Principal at St. Michael's School, and was the Director of Education at State Corrections Institute (SCI) Muncy, SCI Retreat, and SCI Dallas before retiring in 2010. Additionally, Robert served as the President of the PA Middle School Association, Member of Phi Delta Kappa, and Member of the Secondary Principals Association. Robert was a distinguished military graduate of the Command General Staff College, and earned many other noteworthy accolades, including the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army.



Robert is survived by his beautiful wife, Donna Crawford Coslett (his stepson Benjamin, of Kingston, Pennsylvania, stepson Bradley, of Kingston, Pennsylvania and stepdaughter Brooke, of Clearwater, Florida) his mother Ann Fordiani (of Scranton, Pennsylvania), his brother Daniel Sr. (June, of San Antonio, Texas) and his three children, Tricia (of Waverly,Pennsylvania) Robert Jr. (Chelsea, of Sausalito, California) and Michael (Tara, of Ashburn, Virginia). Robert had five grandchildren, Audrey, Sophia, Margot, Connor, and Piper.



Robert loved his family and enjoyed spending his latter days in his victory garden. Robert will be sincerely missed by countless people and he has made this world a better place. Now Robert can rest in peace, knowing he reverently carried out MacAuthur's renowned mantra: "duty, honor, country".



