Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Keith Martin. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Send Flowers Obituary

Ludowici-Robert Keith Martin, 52, passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020.

He was a native of Hinesville, GA, living in Ludowici and Hinesville for most of his life.

He was a 1985 graduate of Bradwell Institute and a master electrician. He served as a medic during his 6-year stint in the US Army. He worked for CenturyLink for many years, but could've been the CEO of his own communications company. He loved talking on the phone, and he would check in on all of his loved ones without fail. He called his mama twice a day like a good son.

He was a member of Hinesville Church of Christ, where he served as a youth minister until becoming an elder. He loved serving the Lord with all of his heart. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, cycling, reading, hunting, boating and befriending strangers everywhere he went.

He was married to his high-school sweetheart for 24 years. He loved his children deeply and unconditionally, and he was thrilled to have become a first-time grandfather to a precious baby girl.

He was preceded in death by his father, Riley Martin, and his sister-in-law, Mary Martin.

Survivors include his wife, Teri Martin of Ludowici; his children, Stevie Harrison (Kaylyn Harrison) and Jared Martin; his granddaughter, Lucy Lynn Harrison; his mother, Barbara Martin; brothers, Dennis Martin, Randall Martin, and Richard Martin; two sisters, Wendy Cooper (Clif Cooper), and Rhonda Nuttall (Elliott Nuttall); and a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, Jan. 17 at 5 pm at the Hinesville Church of Christ with Brother Randy Vaughn officiating.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at

In lieu of flowers, perform a random act of kindness for a stranger in his honor.

To send flowers to Robert's family, please visit our floral section.



Ludowici-Robert Keith Martin, 52, passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020.He was a native of Hinesville, GA, living in Ludowici and Hinesville for most of his life.He was a 1985 graduate of Bradwell Institute and a master electrician. He served as a medic during his 6-year stint in the US Army. He worked for CenturyLink for many years, but could've been the CEO of his own communications company. He loved talking on the phone, and he would check in on all of his loved ones without fail. He called his mama twice a day like a good son.He was a member of Hinesville Church of Christ, where he served as a youth minister until becoming an elder. He loved serving the Lord with all of his heart. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, cycling, reading, hunting, boating and befriending strangers everywhere he went.He was married to his high-school sweetheart for 24 years. He loved his children deeply and unconditionally, and he was thrilled to have become a first-time grandfather to a precious baby girl.He was preceded in death by his father, Riley Martin, and his sister-in-law, Mary Martin.Survivors include his wife, Teri Martin of Ludowici; his children, Stevie Harrison (Kaylyn Harrison) and Jared Martin; his granddaughter, Lucy Lynn Harrison; his mother, Barbara Martin; brothers, Dennis Martin, Randall Martin, and Richard Martin; two sisters, Wendy Cooper (Clif Cooper), and Rhonda Nuttall (Elliott Nuttall); and a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.Memorial services will be held on Friday, Jan. 17 at 5 pm at the Hinesville Church of Christ with Brother Randy Vaughn officiating.Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is handling arrangements.Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at thomascarterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, perform a random act of kindness for a stranger in his honor.To send flowers to Robert's family, please visit our floral section. Published in Coastal Courier from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close