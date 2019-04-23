Robert Lee Williams, 29, affectionately known by his family and friends as "Big Red" or "Rob" passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
A resident of Ludowici most of his life, Rob was born on November 18, 1989 in Vidalia, Georgia. He played football while in High School and worked at Allenhurst Tire and Brake for many years. Rob loved spending time with his family and friends. He was always quick with a joke and loved making people laugh. His cheerful disposition made him a delight to be around and he truly had a "heart of gold." Rob would do anything he could to help the people he cared about.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Cherry and Tony Blanchard of Ludowici; son, Michael of Kansas; brother, Richard Spicer and wife, Candice of Jesup; sister, Michelle Griffis of Jesup; grandfather, Alton Stroud of North Carolina and grandmother, Jean Bogardus of Middleburg, Florida. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members also survive.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup.
A celebration of life will be held by the family.
