Mr. Robert "App" Troha, age 77, passed away Thursday October 22, 2020 at his residence under the care of GHC Hospice. He was born October 24, 1942 in Allenhurst to Frank and Flora Sharpe Troha and would go on to live most of his life next to his childhood home. Upon graduation from high school, he would go on to serve a full career in the Georgia National Guard. His service to the United States was not only limited to his time in the armed forces; he would ultimately retire from Civil Service, working over 20 years with MATES, prior to completing his career at DOL on Ft. Stewart. App loved to fellowship with other people which is perhaps why his favorite indoor activities included shooting pool or bowling. As an avid outdoorsman, he obviously would enjoy hunting, but he also was a talented carpenter and skilled softball player. He was a member of Bull Town Hunting Club and Allenhurst Presbyterian Church. There is no doubt that Robert was a dedicated patriot, a dependable friend, a devoted family man; he will be sorely missed. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Frank (Margaret) Troha Jr., George William "Bill" (Anne) Troha, John Edward "John Ed" (Edith) Troha, Joseph Ludovik "Ludy" Troha, Alfred Gibson Troha, Phillip Troha and Daniel Ernest Troha.



App is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jeweline Cleveland Troha of Allenhurst; daughters, Sonia Little of Macon, Karen (Jonathan) Caines of Ludowici, and Shannon (Mike) Mooney of Hinesville; siblings, Herman Floyd (Mary) Troha of Dothan, AL, Elizabeth Joan (Bill) Sandmaier of Allenhurst, and Lawrence Augustine "Butch" (Sue) Troha of FL; sisters in law, Earlene Troha of LA, Aline Troha of Glennville, Phyllis Troha of Senoia, GA, Ditha Troha of Hinesville, and Janice Troha of Allenhurst; grandchildren, Justin Moss and Cara Moss Collins; great grandchild, Rylan Collins; numerous nieces and nephews; special caregivers that the family wants to thank, Vetta, Fono, Millie, and E.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from the hours of 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Glennville Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be conducted 11:00am Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Allenhurst Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Reverends Ben Beasley and Greg Loskoski officiating.



Pallbearers will be Parker Troha Reetz, Jeff Mobley, Daniel Richardson, Robert Skelton, Steve Troha and Allen Troha.



Honorary pallbearers will be the Members of the Bull Town Hunting Club and the



retirees of DOL.



Memorials may be given to Allenhurst Presbyterian Church Vision Fund, Post Office Box 29, Allenhurst, GA 31301.



Glennville Funeral Home is serving the Troha family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store