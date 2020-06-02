Colonel Robert Wall Glenn (U.S. Army, Ret.), P.E., of Sunbury, Georgia, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, of medical complications related to exposure to Agent Orange. His wife and daughter were by his side.
Born in Valdosta, GA, to the late Joseph Max and Willie Amelia (Wall) Glenn on February 15, 1936, he grew up on a farm and put himself through college by working at the Brunswick Paper Mill. He entered the U.S. Army as a Corps of Engineers Officer upon graduation.
Colonel Glenn was a "Ramblin' Wreck" from Georgia Tech where he earned a Bachelor in Chemical Engineering, as well as an Auburn University Tiger, earning a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering. He retired from the Military Service in 1986 as the Director of Engineering and Housing for Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Air Field. He then had a second career in Coral Springs, Florida as Director of Public Works.
Colonel Glenn served two tours of duty in Vietnam. In his first tour, he flew primarily Caribous, a 32 seat Army transport airplane, and in his second tour, helicopters. He served as both a combat and construction engineer, as well as serving in Army Aviation and the Corps of Engineers. He excelled at his duties and was selected to oversee the largest military construction project of its time at Arnold Engineering Development Center, Aero Propulsion System Test Facility in Tennessee.
His Army assignments took him to Germany, Italy, England, and the Mid-East, while serving as the Corps of Engineer Project Officer for the 32nd Signal Command, Europe. His stateside assignments included acting as Deputy District Engineer at the Little Rock, Arkansas Corps of Engineer District; Flight School at Ft Rucker, Alabama; and Instructor at the Engineer School at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and the Infantry School at Ft. Benning, GA.
Colonel Glenn earned the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, and Army Commendation Medal. Additionally, he also earned the Parachute Badge - which he always stated he did not need as there was never a reason to jump out of a perfectly good airplane.
After retiring a second time from public service he devoted himself to his family and hobbies of fishing, travel, landscaping and gardening. The love of nurturing plants and communing with nature never left him.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle M. Glenn.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Hannelore B. "Briggie" Glenn, and daughter, Sandra L. Glenn, both of whom will miss him greatly.
Due to restrictions related to the current COVID19 health crisis, a memorial service to honor Colonel Glenn's life will be held at a later date and will be announced.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made a www.CarterOglethorpe.com.
Born in Valdosta, GA, to the late Joseph Max and Willie Amelia (Wall) Glenn on February 15, 1936, he grew up on a farm and put himself through college by working at the Brunswick Paper Mill. He entered the U.S. Army as a Corps of Engineers Officer upon graduation.
Colonel Glenn was a "Ramblin' Wreck" from Georgia Tech where he earned a Bachelor in Chemical Engineering, as well as an Auburn University Tiger, earning a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering. He retired from the Military Service in 1986 as the Director of Engineering and Housing for Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Air Field. He then had a second career in Coral Springs, Florida as Director of Public Works.
Colonel Glenn served two tours of duty in Vietnam. In his first tour, he flew primarily Caribous, a 32 seat Army transport airplane, and in his second tour, helicopters. He served as both a combat and construction engineer, as well as serving in Army Aviation and the Corps of Engineers. He excelled at his duties and was selected to oversee the largest military construction project of its time at Arnold Engineering Development Center, Aero Propulsion System Test Facility in Tennessee.
His Army assignments took him to Germany, Italy, England, and the Mid-East, while serving as the Corps of Engineer Project Officer for the 32nd Signal Command, Europe. His stateside assignments included acting as Deputy District Engineer at the Little Rock, Arkansas Corps of Engineer District; Flight School at Ft Rucker, Alabama; and Instructor at the Engineer School at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and the Infantry School at Ft. Benning, GA.
Colonel Glenn earned the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, and Army Commendation Medal. Additionally, he also earned the Parachute Badge - which he always stated he did not need as there was never a reason to jump out of a perfectly good airplane.
After retiring a second time from public service he devoted himself to his family and hobbies of fishing, travel, landscaping and gardening. The love of nurturing plants and communing with nature never left him.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle M. Glenn.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Hannelore B. "Briggie" Glenn, and daughter, Sandra L. Glenn, both of whom will miss him greatly.
Due to restrictions related to the current COVID19 health crisis, a memorial service to honor Colonel Glenn's life will be held at a later date and will be announced.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made a www.CarterOglethorpe.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.