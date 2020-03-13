Ronald L. LeCounte was born on May 27, 1958, to the late Plummie and Annie Mae LeCounte. He departed this life on March 9, 2020. He attended the public schools in Liberty County and graduated from Bradwell Institute in 1976. He then pursued getting a college education from Savannah State University. Later, he went to work for SNF Holding Company (Chemtall) for 24 years. His memories will be forever cherished by his loving wife of 16 years, Marsha R. LeCounte; one faithful daughter, Stacy Davis, Brunswick, GA; three step-daughters, Sheree and Shanora Dorman, Brunswick, GA, and Sierra Bradley, Darien, GA; one granddaughter, Maddison Baldwin, Brunwick, GA; three step-grandsons, Marshon McGirth, Matthony Mangram and Cree Powell, Brunswick, GA; one godson, Keith Walthour, Brunswick, GA; six sisters, Rosa Lee Taylor, Cambria Heights, NY, Betty Frasier, Hinesville GA, Elmenia L. Wilkins, Riceboro, GA, Sarah Moses, Buffalo, NY, Mary E. Mullice and Doris Barrett of Midway, GA; three adored nieces, Charisse Brown, Anitra Golden and Charlette Fraiser; two dear cousins, Byron Rodney LeCounte and Richard LeCounte.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at First Zion Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at First Zion Baptist Church, 1642 Barrington Ferry Road, Riceboro, GA.

Final arrangements entrusted to Bynes-Royall Funeral Home, 204 West St., Savannah, Georgia.

