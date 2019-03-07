Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary (Smalls) Jackson. View Sign

"For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:6-8

Mrs. Rosemary Smalls Jackson transitioned from labor to reward peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville, Georgia.

Rosemary was born on August 10, 1957 to the late Willie and Mamie Green Smalls in Savannah, Ga. She was the youngest of four children and was preceded in death by siblings Gertrude Smalls and Cynthia Smalls Young. She was raised by her maternal grandmother, the late Gertrude Green.

Rosemary attended the public schools of Chatham County and graduated from Savannah High School in 1975. She attended Savannah Area Vocational-Technical School and received her Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education in 1977.

At an early age Rosemary joined Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church in Savannah, Ga. She was currently a member of First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church where she was an active member of the Anointed Voices of Calvary.

Rosemary served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1978. On November 16, 2000, she married the love of her life, Alfred Jackson Jr.

Rosemary was employed as a paraprofessional by the Liberty County Board of Education Pre-K Learning Center for 30 years and retired in 2009. After a few years, she began working at the Liberty County Board of Education Human Resource Office.

Rosemary leaves to cherish precious memories of her a devoted husband, Alfred Jackson Jr. of Hinesville, Ga.; daughter, Niesha Jackson of Montgomery, Ala.; step son, Anthony (Delores) Coney of Killeen, Texas; sisters Charlotte Smalls and Willie Mae Grant of Savannah, Ga.; in-laws, Alfred Jackson Sr. and Dollie Fripp of Beaufort, S.C., Anne Morris of Savannah, Ga., and Gwen Muzon of Morrow, Ga.; aunts, Bernice Green and Ida Cruse of Savannah, Ga., Christine Green of Richmond Hill, Ga.; uncle, Edward Small of Savannah, Ga.; grandson, Mario Jackson of Hinesville, Ga., whom she raised and eight other grands; Nephew, Jermaine Young of Hampton, Ga.; special family members, Wilbert Davis and Cathy Clements of Savannah, Ga., Milton (Tonya) John of Hinesville, Ga., Gladys Moody of Walthourville, Ga., and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 124 Rebecca Street, Hinesville, Georgia. Burial at Bryan Neck Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 16525 Hwy. 144 East, Richmond Hill, Ga.

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.



"For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:6-8Mrs. Rosemary Smalls Jackson transitioned from labor to reward peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville, Georgia.Rosemary was born on August 10, 1957 to the late Willie and Mamie Green Smalls in Savannah, Ga. She was the youngest of four children and was preceded in death by siblings Gertrude Smalls and Cynthia Smalls Young. She was raised by her maternal grandmother, the late Gertrude Green.Rosemary attended the public schools of Chatham County and graduated from Savannah High School in 1975. She attended Savannah Area Vocational-Technical School and received her Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education in 1977.At an early age Rosemary joined Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church in Savannah, Ga. She was currently a member of First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church where she was an active member of the Anointed Voices of Calvary.Rosemary served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1978. On November 16, 2000, she married the love of her life, Alfred Jackson Jr.Rosemary was employed as a paraprofessional by the Liberty County Board of Education Pre-K Learning Center for 30 years and retired in 2009. After a few years, she began working at the Liberty County Board of Education Human Resource Office.Rosemary leaves to cherish precious memories of her a devoted husband, Alfred Jackson Jr. of Hinesville, Ga.; daughter, Niesha Jackson of Montgomery, Ala.; step son, Anthony (Delores) Coney of Killeen, Texas; sisters Charlotte Smalls and Willie Mae Grant of Savannah, Ga.; in-laws, Alfred Jackson Sr. and Dollie Fripp of Beaufort, S.C., Anne Morris of Savannah, Ga., and Gwen Muzon of Morrow, Ga.; aunts, Bernice Green and Ida Cruse of Savannah, Ga., Christine Green of Richmond Hill, Ga.; uncle, Edward Small of Savannah, Ga.; grandson, Mario Jackson of Hinesville, Ga., whom she raised and eight other grands; Nephew, Jermaine Young of Hampton, Ga.; special family members, Wilbert Davis and Cathy Clements of Savannah, Ga., Milton (Tonya) John of Hinesville, Ga., Gladys Moody of Walthourville, Ga., and a host of other relatives and friends.The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 124 Rebecca Street, Hinesville, Georgia. Burial at Bryan Neck Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 16525 Hwy. 144 East, Richmond Hill, Ga.Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Funeral Home Dorchester Funeral Home

7842 E Oglethorpe Highway

Midway , GA 31320

(912) 884-2431 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Coastal Courier from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close