Mr. Ross Curry III, age 24, was born August 25, 1994 to Ross Curry, Jr and Michelle Richardson in Greenville, Mississippi. Ross graduated from Bradwell Institute in 2013, where he ran track and played football. He received numerous awards. Ross joined the Muslim faith in 2011. He loved life and greeted everyone with a smile that lit up the world. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Army. He received an honorable discharge in 2018 and was employed by Fay Block Concrete Service as a dispatcher. He enjoyed working as a dispatcher and often made remarks about how his co-workers made him feel like family. He departed this life on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Fayetteville, N.C. Ross was a devoted and loving son, brother and father. He will forever be missed in our hearts and never forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Josephine Curry and his grandfather, Samuel Richardson.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: four sons, Tayshawn Curry, Ross Curry, IV, Adonis Jackson, Taylin Curry; father, Ross Curry, Jr; beloved mother, Michelle Richardson; two brothers, Norris Richardson, Tyrian Curry; one sister, Deja Curry; grandparents, Ross Curry, Sr, Eloise Richardson; one nephew, Noah Richardson; fiancé, Shahogany Nichole Tippins; and a best friend, Jace Morris, along with a host of loving family members and friends.

Visitation: 1-5 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Dorchester Funeral Home

Funeral Services: 11 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Dorchester Funeral Home

7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320.

Interment: 1 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 US Hwy 301, Glennville, Georgia 30427

