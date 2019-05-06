Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Roy Lee "Drew" Andrews. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Roy Lee Andrews (Drew) was born on June 12, 1969 in Monroe, Louisiana the son of Jimmie and Bertha Andrews. Drew as he was lovingly called went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2019 at the age of 49. Roy married Shrea M. Burnside his childhood sweetheart in 1991 and from that union came two children, Roysaun and Royneisha. Drew resided in Ludowici, Ga., with his wife and children. He served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years and retired as a Sergeant First Class (SFC) serving as several military installations stateside, also stationed at varies locations in Europe, Korea, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Drew was a member of WKW #30 Military Lodge of Oklahoma, John A. Caldwell Consistory #341, Balvarian Chapter #41 Royal Arch Masons, Martin & Malcolm Commandery #9 Knight Templar, Thebes Temple #208 AEAONMS of North and South America and Jurisdictions and Corporations. Drew enjoyed spending time with his family, playing card games, dominoes, working out, listening to music, and spending quality time outdoors.

Mr. Roy L. Andrews was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Andrews and his brother, Steven Andrews.

Mr. Roy L. Andrews leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Shrea M. Andrews; his son, Roysaun Andrews, his daughter, Roneisha Andrews; one grandchild, Shrea Sarai Andrews; godchild, Tia Lisa Wilson; his father, Jimmie (Francis) Lee Andrews; six sisters, Bessie (Jeffrey) Turner, Linda Guice, Jimmie (Tony) Mae Davis, Nicole Andrews, and Ida Mae Andrews all of Yazoo City, MS and Martha (Edwards) Baker of Pflugerville, Texas; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews and other relatives and friends and his very special Godparents, Earl and Millie Wilson, sister-in-law, Tonya (Anthony) Bolton; his nephew, Grant Bolton and Sr. Joseph Fouche' and Dr. Marilyn Fouche'.

Visitation: 9 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at Frank V. Givens Memorial Chapel – Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320.

Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at Frank V. Givens Memorial Chapel – Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320.

Interment: 1 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 – Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 US Hwy 301, Glennville, GA 30427

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements

Mr. Roy Lee Andrews (Drew) was born on June 12, 1969 in Monroe, Louisiana the son of Jimmie and Bertha Andrews. Drew as he was lovingly called went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2019 at the age of 49. Roy married Shrea M. Burnside his childhood sweetheart in 1991 and from that union came two children, Roysaun and Royneisha. Drew resided in Ludowici, Ga., with his wife and children. He served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years and retired as a Sergeant First Class (SFC) serving as several military installations stateside, also stationed at varies locations in Europe, Korea, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.Drew was a member of WKW #30 Military Lodge of Oklahoma, John A. Caldwell Consistory #341, Balvarian Chapter #41 Royal Arch Masons, Martin & Malcolm Commandery #9 Knight Templar, Thebes Temple #208 AEAONMS of North and South America and Jurisdictions and Corporations. Drew enjoyed spending time with his family, playing card games, dominoes, working out, listening to music, and spending quality time outdoors.Mr. Roy L. Andrews was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Andrews and his brother, Steven Andrews.Mr. Roy L. Andrews leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Shrea M. Andrews; his son, Roysaun Andrews, his daughter, Roneisha Andrews; one grandchild, Shrea Sarai Andrews; godchild, Tia Lisa Wilson; his father, Jimmie (Francis) Lee Andrews; six sisters, Bessie (Jeffrey) Turner, Linda Guice, Jimmie (Tony) Mae Davis, Nicole Andrews, and Ida Mae Andrews all of Yazoo City, MS and Martha (Edwards) Baker of Pflugerville, Texas; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews and other relatives and friends and his very special Godparents, Earl and Millie Wilson, sister-in-law, Tonya (Anthony) Bolton; his nephew, Grant Bolton and Sr. Joseph Fouche' and Dr. Marilyn Fouche'.Visitation: 9 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at Frank V. Givens Memorial Chapel – Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320.Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at Frank V. Givens Memorial Chapel – Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320.Interment: 1 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 – Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 US Hwy 301, Glennville, GA 30427Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements Published in Coastal Courier from May 6 to May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close