Ruby Singleton Collins, 82, of Walthourville, GA, passed away Sept. 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Ruby was born to the late Brooksie and Jannie Singleton July 13, 1938 in Hinesville, GA. She was preceded in death by her siblings Rufus, Johnnie, Mary, and Brooks. Her husband, Charles C. Collins, also preceded her in death. They spent over 47 years together leaving cherishable memories for their children.



Ruby attended the public schools in Liberty County and worked in the Hospitality field for several years. At an early age, she attended services at Bethel A.M.E. Church. Ruby enjoyed crocheting, playing games with her children and grandchildren, and drinking her morning coffee while listening to her Blues music.



She leaves her children behind to mourn her death: Brenda (DeWayne) Ross of Upper Marlboro, MD; Richard (Angela) Singleton of Hinesville, GA; Shalee (Bobby) Dodd of Walthourville, GA; Angelaque (Quincey) Carnegia of Ludowici, GA; Charles Collins, Jr. of Hinesville, GA; and Warren Collins of Hinesville, GA. Ruby is survived by her sister Jane Singleton of Hinesville, GA; her brother Richard (Arnita) Singleton of Clinton, MD; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends.



Services entrusted to Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, GA 31320.

