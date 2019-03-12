Hinesville- Ruby "Inez" Elder, 87, passed away at home Friday, March 8, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Born in Hazlehurst, GA, she lived most of her life in Hinesville and was a member of First Baptist Church of Hinesville. She was an avid Bridge player who loved sports, the Atlanta Braves, and her family. Her favorite place to be was on the coast.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Colon W. Rushing and Jack Walton Elder.
Surviving are her children, Debra R. Hodges (Eddie) and Rusty Rushing (Patsy), both of Claxton, Kemberly Rushing of Colonel's Island, and Jay Elder (Lisa) of Beaufort, SC; five grandchildren, Waylon, Kelly, Sterling, Blake, and Cole; seven great-grandchildren, Bailey, Grayson, Emerson, Kaylon, Reddick, Liam, and Cash; one great-great-grandchild, Easton; and several other family members.
A memorial service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Remembrances may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA 31545.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD
Hinesville, GA 31313
(912) 368-3780
Published in Coastal Courier from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2019