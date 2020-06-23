Rufus Bernard Shuman was born on May 28, 1946 to the late Oscar Shuman and Rosa Pearl Duncan in Allenhurst, Georgia. He departed this life on Father's Day 2020, Sunday, June 21, 2020, surrounded by family.



Rufus attended public schools in Liberty County Georgia as well as New York City and proudly received his certification for Air Conditioning and Refrigeration from Apex Technical School in New York City. He was a jack of all trades but his passion was always air conditioning and refrigeration.



On January 31, 1971, Rufus Shuman was united in Holy matrimony to Mary Shuman. The couple raised their family in Brooklyn, NY, before moving back to his beloved Midway, Georgia. Rufus was a long time member of Baconton Missionary Baptist Church in Allenhurst Georgia and was a member of the male chorus until his sunset on Father's Day 2020.



Rufus Shuman leaves to cherish his memory, Mary, a Loving and Devoted wife of 49 years, his children Tara Shuman Newbould (Dwight) of Hampton, GA, Lisa Shuman of Brooklyn, NY, Devine Johnson (Adreanna) of Virginia Beach, VA; Grandchildren, Javaughn Shuman, Janaysia Trail, Jasmine Newbould, and Lee Trail; Great Grandchild, Ava Powell. Affectionately known as "Rudy Poot", by his large close loving family, he also leaves to cherish siblings; the late Jacqueline Rogers (Clarence), Annette Shuman,



Carolyn Daniels (the late Warren), Linda Ford (Cedric), Marie Taylor (Tony), Valerie Shuman Bellamy, the late Charles Oscar Shuman, the late Robert Shuman, Reginald Duncan (Pamela), Antonio Duncan, Deloris Duncan, Gloria Johnson, Eddie Alvin, Horace Shuman, Arnold Shuman (Janice), Raymond Shuman (Lee), Michael Shuman (Mel), Shawn Washington; one uncle Rev. James Barnard (Juanita) of Pembroke Pines, FL; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss his very special way of communicating. Sleep in Peace, "Rudy Poot", you are already missed.



Due to Covid 19 Georgia State Rules, The Service will take place outside at:



10am Saturday, June 27, 2020



Dorchester Funeral Home



7842 E Oglethorpe Hwy,



Midway, GA 3132



Viewing:



1pm – 5pmFriday, June 26, 2020



Dorchester Funeral Home



Procession will leave from:



9am, Saturday, June 27, 2020



Baconton Missionary Baptist Church Inc.



20 Tibet Road



Allenhurst, GA 31301



If possible, please wear Blue or White NOT black.

