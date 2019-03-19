Fleming – Ruth Divine, 89, passed away at Coastal Manor Nursing Home Friday, March 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.
|
Born in New Bedford, Mass., she was a resident of Georgia for over 50 years, living in Savannah for many years and in Fleming for the last six.
Ruth loved to travel and had lived all over the country and worked an assortment of interesting jobs. Her favorite was as a "shill" at a casino in Las Vegas. She enjoyed talking about her experiences and could relate to almost anyone by pulling from one of her many memories or "stories" from her life. She had a full life: full of loss, love, kids, travel, family, friends, and just life. Ruth knew no stranger and made friends everywhere she went. She was a caring person, gladly helped people in need, and loved to knit and crochet.
She was preceded in death by three sons, Billy Divine, Terry Divine, and Dale Divine; husband, "Willie D." Divine; and son-in-law, Trellace "Barry" Miller.
She is survived by her son, Andy Divine (Sherry), and daughter, Cheryl Divine Miller; grandchildren, Scott Divine, Andrea Divine (Avery Whisenant), Lindsay Horton (Jake), Nicholas Schuman (Radhika), and Mason Divine; great-grandchildren, Logan Andrew, Bentley, and Maggie.
Visitation will be from 6-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Memorial Service will follow at 6:30 p.m.
