Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Divine. View Sign

Fleming – Ruth Divine, 89, passed away at Coastal Manor Nursing Home Friday, March 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Born in New Bedford, Mass., she was a resident of Georgia for over 50 years, living in Savannah for many years and in Fleming for the last six.

Ruth loved to travel and had lived all over the country and worked an assortment of interesting jobs. Her favorite was as a "shill" at a casino in Las Vegas. She enjoyed talking about her experiences and could relate to almost anyone by pulling from one of her many memories or "stories" from her life. She had a full life: full of loss, love, kids, travel, family, friends, and just life. Ruth knew no stranger and made friends everywhere she went. She was a caring person, gladly helped people in need, and loved to knit and crochet.

She was preceded in death by three sons, Billy Divine, Terry Divine, and Dale Divine; husband, "Willie D." Divine; and son-in-law, Trellace "Barry" Miller.

She is survived by her son, Andy Divine (Sherry), and daughter, Cheryl Divine Miller; grandchildren, Scott Divine, Andrea Divine (Avery Whisenant), Lindsay Horton (Jake), Nicholas Schuman (Radhika), and Mason Divine; great-grandchildren, Logan Andrew, Bentley, and Maggie.

Visitation will be from 6-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Memorial Service will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at

Fleming – Ruth Divine, 89, passed away at Coastal Manor Nursing Home Friday, March 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.Born in New Bedford, Mass., she was a resident of Georgia for over 50 years, living in Savannah for many years and in Fleming for the last six.Ruth loved to travel and had lived all over the country and worked an assortment of interesting jobs. Her favorite was as a "shill" at a casino in Las Vegas. She enjoyed talking about her experiences and could relate to almost anyone by pulling from one of her many memories or "stories" from her life. She had a full life: full of loss, love, kids, travel, family, friends, and just life. Ruth knew no stranger and made friends everywhere she went. She was a caring person, gladly helped people in need, and loved to knit and crochet.She was preceded in death by three sons, Billy Divine, Terry Divine, and Dale Divine; husband, "Willie D." Divine; and son-in-law, Trellace "Barry" Miller.She is survived by her son, Andy Divine (Sherry), and daughter, Cheryl Divine Miller; grandchildren, Scott Divine, Andrea Divine (Avery Whisenant), Lindsay Horton (Jake), Nicholas Schuman (Radhika), and Mason Divine; great-grandchildren, Logan Andrew, Bentley, and Maggie.Visitation will be from 6-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Memorial Service will follow at 6:30 p.m.Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com. Funeral Home Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE

308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD

Hinesville , GA 31313

(912) 368-3780 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Coastal Courier from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close