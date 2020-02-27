Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Evelyn (Derry) Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"And God shall wipe away all tears, from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for former things are passed away" Revelation 21:4



Ruth Evelyn Derry Johnson was born January 28, 1931, in Waycross, GA. The third of eight children born to Reverend Myles & Eula (Andrews) Derry. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined St. James Baptist Church, in Ludowici, GA, where she sang in the choir, served on the finance committee, trustee board, and served faithfully as a deaconess until her health failed. She was educated locally in the Long County Public School system, and graduated from Savannah State College with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She furthered her education at Columbia University in New York City, where she earned an M. Ed. degree in education.



After graduation she taught in the Lincolnton County (GA) school system, and later returned to Long County, where she retired after 42 years of dedicated service. In addition to her teaching obligation and responsibilities, she was a high school chorus director and senior class advisor at Walker High School. As a teacher, she believed in teaching values ("Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it" Prov. 22:6). She loved teaching and instilled in her students that education was the key to success. Most importantly, she prepared them for the future, ("where there is no vision, the people perish" Prov. 29:18). She touched the lives of many and will be remembered as a dedicated and committed educator. It was her goal for all of her students to be successful in life.



She leaves to cherish her memory: One sister Susie M. Hall, Denver, CO; one daughter Dr. Dolores (Wendell) Mallard, and two sons Wilbur Johnson, Jr. and Gregory Allen Derry (who preceded her in death); all from Ludowici, GA. Five grandchildren, Derek Perry (who preceded her in death), LaTanya Johnson, Dr. Kenia (Chris) Lewis, Wendell Jerrel Mallard, Dr. Brittany (Robert) Jackson. A host great grands, devoted family, relatives, and friends. A special devoted caretaker, Tracy Masson (adopted granddaughter) Jesup, GA.



There will not be a wake/visitation. Remains will lie in state one hour prior to services.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, West Lincoln Street, Ludowici, Ga. 31316. Bishop Andrew L. Williams, Presiding; Rev. Dr. James L. Evans, Eulogist . Interment in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Ludowici, Ga.



