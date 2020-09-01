Mrs. Rutha Mae Atkinson was born on October 4, 1945 to Missouri White and Wilmon White in Hinesville, Georgia. Rutha and Salvador Atkinson joined together in holy matrimony on February 13, 1984 in Hinesville, Georgia.



Preceded in death by her daughter, Felicia Victoria Caison (Husband, Wayne Caison).



Rutha leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, Salvador Atkinson of North Carolina; her children, Phyllis Hall of Walthourville, Georgia, Wallace Hall of St Petersburg, Florida, Willie Hall of Jesup, Georgia; her 13 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and greatgrandchildren.



Visitation: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Friday, Sept 4, 2020 at the funeral home



Graveside Services: 1:00pm, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Oakridge Cemetery, Baggs Cemetery Road, Ludowici, Georgia 31316



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

