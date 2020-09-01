1/1
Rutha Mae Atkinson
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rutha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Rutha Mae Atkinson was born on October 4, 1945 to Missouri White and Wilmon White in Hinesville, Georgia. Rutha and Salvador Atkinson joined together in holy matrimony on February 13, 1984 in Hinesville, Georgia.

Preceded in death by her daughter, Felicia Victoria Caison (Husband, Wayne Caison).

Rutha leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, Salvador Atkinson of North Carolina; her children, Phyllis Hall of Walthourville, Georgia, Wallace Hall of St Petersburg, Florida, Willie Hall of Jesup, Georgia; her 13 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and greatgrandchildren.

Visitation: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Friday, Sept 4, 2020 at the funeral home

Graveside Services: 1:00pm, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Oakridge Cemetery, Baggs Cemetery Road, Ludowici, Georgia 31316

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Dorchester Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oakridge Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dorchester Funeral Home
7842 E Oglethorpe Highway
Midway, GA 31320
(912) 884-2431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved