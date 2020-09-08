Sadie Witter Edwards, was born in Ridgeland, South Carolina on Nov. 11,1952. She attended Jasper High School. Born to the proud parents of Henery Witter Sr, and Sophie Green Witter. Sadie met and married the love of her life, Herman Edwards Jr. And to the union of 40 years 8 children were born.



Sadie enjoyed cooking, shopping, fishing, spending quality time with her family. She was very known in the community. She assisted the elderly and anyone who was in need. She was a member of Rose Marry Baptist Church of South Carolina and attended Mt Zion Baptist Church, Hinesville Georgia. She had a genuine and loving personality. She was a Eastern Star Member of Prince Hall. She was known to many as Sadie May, Sweet Sadie, Bigma.



Children: Keith Edwards, Bridgetta Witter Hayes, Kurt Witter, April Witter, Herman Ashley Edwards Jr, (Cynthia) Bryan Brett Edwards, Jessica Edwards, Adam Edwards; brothers: Leon (Jeanette)Witter, Harold Witter, Isaac (Patricca)Witter, John Witter; sisters: Carrie Witter, Helen Smith, Mattie Bell Jones, Lou Ellen Anderson, Barbara McAlphine, Elnora Witter and Debbie (Jean) Fisher; grandchildren: Kadijah (Trey) Smart Khadija Witter, Ricky Hayes, Monica Hayes, Derrick Hayes, Jaylon Witter, Teria Witter, Justin Poitier Edwards, Christian Blake Edwards; great grandchildren: Niageria Hayes, Demetrius Hayes, Mari Hayes, Jovie Hayes, Priest Hayes, Scarlette Smart; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many, many friends including Gail Manns and Mable.



Visitation: 1pm-5pm, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Funeral Home. Second viewing Rosemary outreach Bapt Church, Yamassee South Carolina



Graveside Services: 2:00pm, Framton Cemetery, Point South Carolina



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

