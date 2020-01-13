Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Gaye (Wedincamp) Collette. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Send Flowers Obituary



Sandra Gaye (Wedincamp) Collette, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020 surrounded by her family at home while under the care of Kindred Hospice.

Sandra was born on June 15, 1945 in Savannah, Georgia to Alvin and Effie (Branson) Wedincamp. Sandra was a lifelong resident of Liberty County and a graduate of Bradwell Institute, Class of '63. After graduation Sandra attended cosmetology school and became a cosmetologist. She also worked as a civil service employee for Ross Aviation on Ft. Stewart as a supply director. Sandra loved children so she decided to go to Savannah Technical School and get a teaching certificate. She taught for public and private schools in the surrounding area for years, teaching from kindergarten to middle school age children. Sandra enjoyed arts and crafts, and she loved to paint and draw. She was known to many as "The Hugging Lady". Sandra never met a stranger, she loved people and had a way of making them feel special. She also loved animals, especially her three dogs and two cats. Most of all Sandra loved the Lord, and she loved telling people about her love of Jesus. She was also a Sunday school teacher and was involved with Mission Friends. Sandra was a member of Westside Baptist Church. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert F. "Bob" Collette, Jr. of Midway; son, Robert J. Collette of Midway; daughter and son in law, Julie and Stephen Price of Savannah; mother, Effie Oxford of Statesboro; sister, June Marsh of Statesboro, sister, Laura Morgan of Midway; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation services will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home with Rev. Art Stoddard officiating. Burial will be in the Dorchester Cemetery in Midway on Islands Highway.

Pallbearers will be, Steve Price, Jeffrey Collette, Robert Jeffrey Collette, Kenny Avant, Herb Towler and Jonathan Desimone.

"I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me." Philippians 4:13

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sandra Gaye (Wedincamp) Collette, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020 surrounded by her family at home while under the care of Kindred Hospice.Sandra was born on June 15, 1945 in Savannah, Georgia to Alvin and Effie (Branson) Wedincamp. Sandra was a lifelong resident of Liberty County and a graduate of Bradwell Institute, Class of '63. After graduation Sandra attended cosmetology school and became a cosmetologist. She also worked as a civil service employee for Ross Aviation on Ft. Stewart as a supply director. Sandra loved children so she decided to go to Savannah Technical School and get a teaching certificate. She taught for public and private schools in the surrounding area for years, teaching from kindergarten to middle school age children. Sandra enjoyed arts and crafts, and she loved to paint and draw. She was known to many as "The Hugging Lady". Sandra never met a stranger, she loved people and had a way of making them feel special. She also loved animals, especially her three dogs and two cats. Most of all Sandra loved the Lord, and she loved telling people about her love of Jesus. She was also a Sunday school teacher and was involved with Mission Friends. Sandra was a member of Westside Baptist Church. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.Sandra is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert F. "Bob" Collette, Jr. of Midway; son, Robert J. Collette of Midway; daughter and son in law, Julie and Stephen Price of Savannah; mother, Effie Oxford of Statesboro; sister, June Marsh of Statesboro, sister, Laura Morgan of Midway; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Visitation services will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home with Rev. Art Stoddard officiating. Burial will be in the Dorchester Cemetery in Midway on Islands Highway.Pallbearers will be, Steve Price, Jeffrey Collette, Robert Jeffrey Collette, Kenny Avant, Herb Towler and Jonathan Desimone."I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me." Philippians 4:13Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Published in Coastal Courier from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close