Ms. Sandra "Sandy" Settle Sandstrom, 69, gained her wings in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 surrounded by her family.



Sandy was born on September 11, 1950 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Sandy was raised by her mother, Alice Mary Lloyd, in Savannah, Georgia. Sandy attended Savannah Technical College where she studied education. She worked in the Home Health Care field for 16 years. Sandy loved Harley Davidson's and riding. She enjoyed horseback riding, swimming, tigers and going to the beach. Sandy also loved her family unconditionally and was the worlds greatest mother and nana. She always put a smile on everyone's face, and would always light up a room when she entered. Sandy was very compassionate, loving and gentle. She made sure to help and be there for everyone at any given opportunity. Sandy will be deeply missed by her family and those who cared about her.



Sandy is survived by her significant other of twenty-five years, Joseph Weaver; two children, Lisa Sapp and Frank Sandstrom; seven grandchildren, Pamela and Perry Roysdon, Frankie Ryea, Kenneth Furlong, Courtney Clark and Alice and Michael Sandstrom; her brother, David Zerbe; nephew, Mark Zerbe; ten great-grandchildren, Ashlyn and Shaelyn Helton, Ever and Sammie Roysdon, Miller Parr, Lauren Ryea, Kenneth Kade, Suzanna and Harmony Feezor and many close friends.



Services will be private.



Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

