Sara was born on June 13, 1924 to Russell H. and Martha Jackson Baker in Gore, Ga. and died Sept. 10, 2019 in Sheboygan Falls, Wis. She was happily married to George Rogers for 60 years and made the most of his Army assignments all over the world. In Japan she served soldiers wounded in the Korean War as a Red Cross Grey Lady. While at Fort Sill, Okla. she volunteered as a dorm parent at an orphanage. She took her husband's additional flight pay and spent it extending gracious and generous hospitality to a host of house guests. The artful flower arrangements she created decorated churches, the rooms of shut-ins, and her home. Sara was blessed with seven loving brothers and sisters and with many kind and faithful friends. She was a genuine Southern lady.



What motivated and kept Sara was a powerful, righteous, and forgiving God whom she worshiped each Sunday. At an early age she trusted Jesus' death to atone for her sins and Jesus' resurrection to bring her new life, and was baptized in a creek near Pleasant Grove Baptist, her childhood church home. Other places of fellowship included First Presbyterian Churches in Hinesville, Ga. (40 years) and Augusta, Ga., 4th Presbyterian Church in Bethesda, Md., numerous military post chapels, and Capitol Hill Baptist Church in Washington, DC. She followed her Savior's example and forgave her family and others much, finishing her 95 year course on earth with kind words and a smile. May God be praised for her life! She is survived by three daughters, Pamela Tinsley (John), Patricia Sims (Randy), and Peggy Ross (Chris), 10 grandchildren of whom she was very proud, and 18 great grandchildren.

