On Friday, September 25, 2020, God summoned his angels to escort Sarah from her earthly journey to the that place of rest on the other side. She was born in Williston, Florida on May 12, 1947 to the late Sylvester Cox, Sr and Rhoda Lou Cox. She attended Howard High School and graduated in 1965.



In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by a loving sister, Shirley Riley, and her loving brothers, Sylvester Cox, Jr and Elliott Cox.



Sarah is survived by her husband of 49 years, 1SG(Ret) Walter Johnson; one daughter, Denise Johnson; two sons, Walter Johnson Jr of Ocala, FL and Maurice Johnson of Atlanta, GA; daughters-in-laws Ghurleena Martina of Atlanta, GA and Josette Honor of Ocala, FL; several grandchildren, her beloved grandson and caretaker, Sa'Corey Johnson, Ninkachina Durham, Ninakashia Johnson and ShaToyia Blevins of Hinesville, GA, Alanna Johnson of Jesup, GA, Javonte Johnson and Maurice Jeffries of Dunnellon, FL, Walter Johnson III of Ocala, FL, Ronnie and Kevin Johnson of Atlanta, GA; four great grandchildren, Jakayla Johnson, Honesty Johnson, Khaleel Johnson, Acasha Blevins of Hinesville, GA; one brother, Richard L. Jones (Valeria) of Ocala, FL; special aunt, Queen E. Penny of Raleigh, FL; a host of sister and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.



Viewing: 2:00pm – 5:00pm, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store