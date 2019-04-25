Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Savacion Quimada "Sally" (Singcoy) Ewing. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Send Flowers Obituary

Hinesville- Salvacion Quimada Singcoy "Sally" Ewing, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, after a long illness.

She was born August 6, 1946, in Tacloban City, Philippines, but lived in Hinesville for the past 30 years. She was the eldest of 5 children born to their parents, Santiago Singcoy and Margarita Quimada. After her schooling, she left Leyte to live in Manila. She found work in Manila and also found the Mendoza family, who loved her as one of their own children and with whom she traveled to Okinawa. It was there she met the love of her life, Frank S. Ewing, Jr., a United States Army soldier.

Frank and Sally were married in a civil ceremony in Manila on December 29, 1971, before leaving for the United States where they shared 43 beautiful years together. They moved around during his career in the Army until finally retiring in Hinesville.

She enjoyed many hobbies including cooking for her family and friends, working in her garden, and decorating. Her true love, though, was spending time with her close friends and family. She was affectionately called Aunt Sally, Auntie Sally, Ate Vacion, Tita Vacion, Mama, and Grandma Sally.

Sally was a firm believer in the Lord and attended several churches throughout the years, including the International Bible Christian Fellowship of Savannah, where she was very active and hosted regular Bible studies in her home until her health began to fail. Her faith was always an inspiration and she always had a helping hand for anyone in need. To know her was to be touched by an angel and her contagious laughter, warm smile, and generous heart will be missed.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Ewing, Jr., and her parents.

She is survived by her two sons, both of Hinesville, Frank Ewing, III, and John Ewing (and his wife, Jamie Moncus Ewing); grandchildren, Kaela Sandford, Ethan Ewing, Ayden Ewing, Oceanna Roshak, Abigail Ewing, Aizsia Ewing, Tristen Ewing, and Bella Ewing; great-grandchildren, Zoe Sandford, Julian Wright, and Ayden Ewing, Jr.; and many family members in the Philippines.

Visitation is 1-1:30 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. The Memorial Service will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel and burial will follow in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville at 3:00 p.m.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Coastal Manor Nursing Home for the care provided to their mother over the years.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at

