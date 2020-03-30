Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Schulyer "Sky" Langan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Schuyler "Sky" Langan, 32, passed away on March 23, 2020.

Sky was a free spirit who could not be contained. He lived life fearlessly and passionately. He had an insatiable love for music and the outdoors; and could almost always be found playing his guitar, surfing, spending time in his backyard gardening and climbing trees, or fashioning some new artistic creation out of seemingly nothing. Sky was extraordinarily creative, and had a beautiful mind that knew no bounds. He also loved shooting pool at the American Legion whenever he got the chance. All of his incredible talent aside, Sky would proudly tell you, without hesitation, that his greatest joy in life was his son.

Schuyler was preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul J. Langan II, and is survived by his son, Colton Langan (7); former wife, Krystina Langan; parents, Paul and Mona Langan; grandmothers Jean Langan and Mona Danish; brother, Steven South; sisters, Nicki Fowler and Shelby South; former father-in-law, Ed Dermody; former mother-in-law, Paty Dermody; and former brother-in-law, Bubba Dermody.

A private viewing will be held for immediate family only, with a memorial service to be held at a later date (TBD).

