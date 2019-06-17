Scott Akin (Coach Akin), 53, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at home.
A native of Carrollton, Georgia, he was a resident of Hinesville for the past six years and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a teacher and the Head Girls Soccer Coach at Bradwell Institute where he also coached football and basketball. He was a member of Compassion Christian Church and served as a small group leader for youth and adults.
Scott received his undergraduate degree from Point University in 1988 and his master's degree from Liberty University in 2013. He was an ordained minister and served many churches in Georgia and Alabama. He was an avid Georgia Tech and Oakland Raiders fan.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Hannah; daughter, Amanda; mother, Janice Akin (Rabbit); brother Jay and his wife, Cristal; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters, and brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. A Celebration of Life will begin at 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Compassion Christian Church Midway Campus. Military Honors will follow.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Compassion Christian Church, 12199 E Oglethorpe Highway, Midway, GA 31320.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
Published in Coastal Courier from June 17 to June 24, 2019