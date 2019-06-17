Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Akin. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Featured

Scott Akin (Coach Akin), 53, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at home.

A native of Carrollton, Georgia, he was a resident of Hinesville for the past six years and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a teacher and the Head Girls Soccer Coach at Bradwell Institute where he also coached football and basketball. He was a member of Compassion Christian Church and served as a small group leader for youth and adults.

Scott received his undergraduate degree from Point University in 1988 and his master's degree from Liberty University in 2013. He was an ordained minister and served many churches in Georgia and Alabama. He was an avid Georgia Tech and Oakland Raiders fan.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Hannah; daughter, Amanda; mother, Janice Akin (Rabbit); brother Jay and his wife, Cristal; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters, and brothers-in-law.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. A Celebration of Life will begin at 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Compassion Christian Church Midway Campus. Military Honors will follow.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Compassion Christian Church, 12199 E Oglethorpe Highway, Midway, GA 31320.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at

Scott Akin (Coach Akin), 53, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at home.A native of Carrollton, Georgia, he was a resident of Hinesville for the past six years and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a teacher and the Head Girls Soccer Coach at Bradwell Institute where he also coached football and basketball. He was a member of Compassion Christian Church and served as a small group leader for youth and adults.Scott received his undergraduate degree from Point University in 1988 and his master's degree from Liberty University in 2013. He was an ordained minister and served many churches in Georgia and Alabama. He was an avid Georgia Tech and Oakland Raiders fan.He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Hannah; daughter, Amanda; mother, Janice Akin (Rabbit); brother Jay and his wife, Cristal; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters, and brothers-in-law.Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. A Celebration of Life will begin at 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Compassion Christian Church Midway Campus. Military Honors will follow.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Compassion Christian Church, 12199 E Oglethorpe Highway, Midway, GA 31320.Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com. Published in Coastal Courier from June 17 to June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Georgia obituaries Athens Banner-Herald Atlanta Journal-Constitution BryanCountyNews Coastal Courier Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Effingham Herald Forsyth County News gainesvilletimes.com LaGrange Daily News Savannah Morning News Statesboro Herald The Augusta Chronicle The Brunswick News The Telegraph Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com