1SG Frank P. Cowell (US Army, retired), 73, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Liberty Regional Medical Center.
A native of Bronx, N.Y., he was a resident of Hinesville for the past 35 years. A Vietnam Veteran, First Sergeant Cowell retired from the United States Army after 20 years of service. He later served with the Richmond Hill Police Department until his retirement and was a member of St. Stephen First Martyr Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Theresa Aliprantis Cowell, and a daughter, Lisa Schaadt.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Griffin (Chris Coll), and son, Richard Cowell (April); grandchildren, Brittney Schaadt Bourne (Isaac), Lisa Marie Dachtler (Nashovi), Jagger Howard, Jacob Griffin, Anthony Garret Cowell, Erica Barnhart, and Hunter, Reagan, and Nicholas Cowell; great-granchildren, Emmett Bourne, Copelyn Cowell, and Preston Castle; brother, Paul Cowell; and sister, Lisa Cowell
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at St. Stephen First Martyr Catholic Church. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.
Remembrances may be made to Parkinson's Foundation (www.Parkinsons.org), 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
Published in Coastal Courier from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020