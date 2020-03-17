Shannah Marie Wells, 28, left this world unexpectedly on March 11, 2020.
Shannah (Nanny) was born on December 27, 1991 to Carl and Michelle (Yatzek) Wells in Savannah, Georgia. She graduated from Liberty County High School, class of 2010. Shannah was a beloved mother, daughter, granddaughter; sister, niece, cousin and friend. She loved horses, horseback riding and listening to music, but most of all she loved being with her children and her family.
Shannah leaves behind her two precious children, Lexi Marie Smiley and Bubby (Lil Man) Smiley; her loving mother and father, Michelle and Carl Wells; her brother, Travis Wells; her sister, Logan; her grandmother and grandfather, Marianne and Ronald Yatzek; her aunt, Connie; many cousins; her boyfriend, Jason and her best bud and therapy dog, Bailey. She also leaves behind many friends that dearly loved her.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home In Flemington.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm at the funeral home following the visitation.
The family has requested that donations can be made in Shannah's memory to the Liberty Humane Shelter at 279 Briarwood Circle Hinesville Georgia 31313 or through PayPal at https://www.paypal.me/LibertyHumaneShelter.
Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020