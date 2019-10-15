Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Irene (Gary) Ashford. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Sheila Irene (Gary) Ashford (formerly of Flint, Michigan) died peacefully in Liberty Memorial Hospital on October 5, 2019 in Hinesville, GA at the age of 52.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Gregory Ashford of Moss Point, MS; her three children, Dominque Gary, Sterling Williams, and Serenity Ashford all of Hinesville, GA; two brothers, Edward Rasco (Escatawpa, MS) and Vincent Rasco (Flint, MI) and two sisters Sandra K. Roland (Fort Belvoir, VA) and Jennifer Apolonio (Hinesville, GA) and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Clara (Youngblood) Rasco and father Sammie Gary, and by her beloved niece Winyona Apolonio.

Sheila was born on December 24, 1966 in Flint, MI. She graduated from Northern High School in 1983. She moved to the Hinesville, GA area from Mississippi in 2005. Sheila was a hard working selfless individual who generously looked out for those she loved.

A funeral is scheduled for 12:30pm, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E Oglethorphe Highway, Midway, GA and she will be laid to rest at 3:00 pm at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Glennville, GA.



