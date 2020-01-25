Service Information Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici 57 Oak St NW Ludowici , GA 31316 (912)-545-2061 Send Flowers Obituary

Ludowici – Deputy Sheldon Gordon Whiteman, age 44, passed away in the line of duty on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, he had lived in Long County several years. He had served as a deputy for the Long County Sheriff's Department for only a few months after serving with the Chatham County Sheriff's Department for six years. He earned his bachelor's degree from DeVry University and was a member of Live Oak Church of God in Hinesville, although he and his family sometimes attended A New Beginning Church in Ludowici. Sheldon was a dedicated family man and hero, especially to his wife and sons. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Whiteman and in June by his brother-in-love, Sheldon Prince.



Survivors are his wife of nineteen years, Alicia-Ann Whiteman of Ludowici; sons, Aron Whiteman, Arion Whiteman, and Shiloh Whiteman, all of Ludowici; father, Leslie Whiteman of Trinidad and Tobago; sister, Chalian Whiteman and husband Marlon of Trinidad and Tobago; brother, Ashton Whiteman of England; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Hazel Rabathaly of Ludowici and Ashton Adams of Trinidad and Tobago; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Athelston Adams and Roma of Long Island, NY.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11 AM in the Long County High School gymnasium with Pastor Byron Powers officiating. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to wear blue.



Visitation will be Friday beginning at 5 PM at the gymnasium.



