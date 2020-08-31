1/1
Dr. Shirley W. Middleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Shirley W. Middleton, 85, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Born in Ludowici, he had lived in Long and Liberty counties most of his life. He was an ordained Baptist minister having preached his first sermon at age 17. He was a graduate of Berry College and received his Doctor of Divinity Degree from Brewton-Parker College. He was an agent for American General Life Insurance Company for many years and a member of Gum Branch Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wives, Sue Middleton and Ann Middleton, siblings, Marelle Burgess Griffin, Shelby Middleton, and Donnie Middleton, and granddaughter, Stephanie Lin.

Survivors are his wife, Hester Middleton of Hinesville; daughter, Joye Middleton of Hinesville; sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Jill Middleton of Brunswick and Bill and Corinna Middleton of Derry, NH; step-daughter, Yvette Roelofse of Hinesville; step-son, Jean-Claude McGeer of Walthourville; sister and brother-in-law, Latrelle and Russell Wells of Hinesville; ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 1 at 1 PM at Elim Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Brian Smith and Rev. Gabe Gill officiating.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.comwww.howardfuneralga.com/

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Aug. 31 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici
57 Oak St NW
Ludowici, GA 31316
(912) 545-2061
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved