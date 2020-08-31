Dr. Shirley W. Middleton, 85, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Born in Ludowici, he had lived in Long and Liberty counties most of his life. He was an ordained Baptist minister having preached his first sermon at age 17. He was a graduate of Berry College and received his Doctor of Divinity Degree from Brewton-Parker College. He was an agent for American General Life Insurance Company for many years and a member of Gum Branch Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wives, Sue Middleton and Ann Middleton, siblings, Marelle Burgess Griffin, Shelby Middleton, and Donnie Middleton, and granddaughter, Stephanie Lin.
Survivors are his wife, Hester Middleton of Hinesville; daughter, Joye Middleton of Hinesville; sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Jill Middleton of Brunswick and Bill and Corinna Middleton of Derry, NH; step-daughter, Yvette Roelofse of Hinesville; step-son, Jean-Claude McGeer of Walthourville; sister and brother-in-law, Latrelle and Russell Wells of Hinesville; ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 1 at 1 PM at Elim Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Brian Smith and Rev. Gabe Gill officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.