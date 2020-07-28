1/1
Silvia (Liselotte) Scaggs
Silvia Liselotte Scaggs, 77, passed away at home Friday, July 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Born in Germany, she was a resident of Hinesville for the past 52 years. She was retired from AAFES and enjoyed traveling.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joice Alamo, and grandson Alexander Alamo.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Becky Scaggs; four grandchildren, Sarah Scaggs, Jennifer Scaggs, Emily Scaggs, and Michael Alamo; brother, Frederick Goess; and nephew, Freddie Goess.
Funeral Services will be private.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.CarterOglethorpe.com.

Published in Coastal Courier from Jul. 28 to Aug. 4, 2020.
