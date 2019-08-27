Mr. Soberon Fernandez, Jr, age 60 of Hinesville, Georgia departed his life Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in his home. He was born in Miami, Florida, to the late Violet Austin and Soberon Fernandez, Sr. He moved to Hinesville, Georgia, in 1994.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Hopkins (Tina) of Pennsylvania, and sister, Shelia Reese of Hinesville, GA.
Those left to mourn his passing his wife, Catina Fernandez; his only son Soberon Fernandez, III; his stepdaughter, Aaliyah Riley (Marquez); one brother, Kenneth Austin (Judy) of Opa-Locka, FL; six sisters, Alma Mayo (Alfred) of Hinesville, GA, Hortense Harris (late Robert) of Miami, FL, Kathy Jefferson (late Ellis) of Hinesville, GA, Wanda Jones of Atlanta, GA, Caller Fernandez of Savannah, GA, Denice Burnam (Leroy) of Tallahassee, FL; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 6 -7 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Dorchester Funeral Home
Funeral Services: 11 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Frank V. Givens Memorial Chapel – Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320.
Interment: New Home Cemetery
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019