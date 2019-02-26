Solomon Walthour, Sr., 86, peacefully passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home in Riceboro, Ga.
|
He is survived by his three sons, Solomon, Jr., Michael, and Brian and was predeceased by his wife, Lettie, and his sons, Kelsey, Glen, and Carl.
Funeral service will be performed by Reverend Fredrick McIver at First Zion Baptist Church in Riceboro, Ga. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. (noon).
Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
Funeral services are at 12 p.m. (noon), Saturday, March 2, 2019 at First Zion Baptist Church, 1642 Barrington Ferry Road Riceboro, Georgia 31320.
Interment will be in First Zion Baptist Church Cemetery
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Dorchester Funeral Home
7842 E Oglethorpe Highway
Midway, GA 31320
(912) 884-2431
Published in Coastal Courier from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2019