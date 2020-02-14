Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Stanley (Rex) Green passed away on February 1, 2020 at St Joseph's/ Candler Hospital in Savannah, GA. He was born April 15, 1960 to the late Mr. Henry Green and Julia Bowens Green of Midway, GA. Also proceeded him in death his parentage of Florida the late Henry Green (Uncle) and Mary Lee Green (Aunt), two brothers, Samuel and Charles Henry Green, one sister, Luretha Houston.

He attended Blanche Ely High School in Broward County, FL. He was employed by Syms clothing store, Pompano Chiefs Little League Football team and Pompano Beach produce farmers market food industry for many years.

Stanley (Rex) Green leaves to cherish his loving memories wife, Diana Green of Lauderhill, FL; seven daughters, B'Laun Wimbush (Antonio) of Lauderhill, FL, Demetria Green of Deerfield Beach, FL, Stanyetta Green-Wallace (Brian) Pompano Beach, FL, Deidra Russel Pompano Beach, FL, Lakela Green Pompano Beach, FL, Chaquita & Marquita Watkins of Oakland Park, FL; three sons, James Green of Pompano Beach, FL, Stanley S. Green, Jr of Pompano Beach, FL, Stanley Green of Deerfield, FL; four brothers, Mr. Alvin Green of Durham, NC, Leland Green (Rita) Gloucester, VA, William J. Green (Paulette) Newport News, VA and Sammie Green (Desi) Ellenwood of Atlanta, GA; seven sisters, Marilyn Pinckney of Pooler, GA, Christine Golphin (Alphonso) of Midway, GA, Catherine Green of Midway, GA, Gloria Jean Carvin ( Floyd W.) of Detroit, MI, Henrietta Harns of Jacksonville, FL, Myran Green and Celestine Green of Pompano Beach, FL; four aunts, Mrs. Beatrice Nesbit of Hinesville, GA, Ms. Janie Foster of Sunbury, GA, Almatha Bonnet of Philadelphia, PA and Laura Bell Carswell of Midway, GA; one uncle, Mr. Paul Bonnett of Philadelphia, PA; thirty-eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two dedicated caregivers; brother-in-law, Mr. Alphonso Golphin; cousin, Mr. Willie Anderson; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Wake : 6:00pm – 7:00pm, Friday, February 14, 2020 at the funeral home.

Funeral Services: 11:00am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Sunbury Missionary Baptist Church, 512 Trade Hill, Road, Midway, GA 31320.

Interment: Sunbury Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery

