Steven "Steve" Hendrix was born in Brooklet, GA on September 10, 1965 to the late Louise Hendrix and Derrix Kirkland. He spent most of his childhood in Hinesville, GA, but relocated to Atlanta in his early adult years. Steve was a loving son, brother, and uncle. Although he did not have any biological children, he was a devoted step-father to three girls, Tia; Michelle; and April, and a loving grandfather of eight. He also played a significant role in the lives of all his nieces and nephews.
Steven enjoyed cooking and spending time with his loved ones. His passion for cooking inspired him to open a catering business of his own, "Stevo's". He also enjoyed listening to music and singing along with his favorite musicians. Steve was a very kind and selfless person and was always there when anyone needed him.
After suffering multiple strokes, Steve returned to Hinesville to live with his older sister, Vernell. Vernell served as caregiver for many years until his untimely death on January 10, 2020. He leaves to mourn 10 siblings: Lucille, Vernell, Charles, Eugene, Henry, Will, Mary, Derrix (Ralph), Helen, Ruthie Mae, and a host of nieces and nephews. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Wake: 6:00pm – 7:00pm, Friday, January 17, 2020 at the funeral home
Funeral Services: 1:00pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Faith Temple Holiness Church, 5170 W. Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, Georgia 31313.
Interment: First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
