Steven Jay London
1942 - 2020
Steven Jay London, Esq., age 77 of Painesville and previously of Richmond Hill, GA and New York City, died on July 19, 2020 at David Simpson Hospice of the Western Reserve. He was born on September 26, 1942 in New York, NY to the late David and Alice London. Steven was a tender hearted, ambitious, accomplished, and a highly motivated individual. He earned his degree in Electrical Engineering and worked at Grumman Aerospace Corp. and worked on various projects including the Lunar Space Module. He then earned his law degree and opened London & Doherty Law Firm on Wall Street in NYC. In his retirement, he and his wife owned and operated Heron Cove B&B in Richmond Hill, GA. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Schoenen; step Children, Jodi (William) Watson and Jessie Osburn; step grandchildren, Zachary and Mia Watson, and Olivia Osburn; and brothers, Robert and Mitchell London; and sister-in-law, Rhonda (Joseph) Pierson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian (nee: Dugger) London. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve at www.hospicewr.org.
online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME


Published in Coastal Courier from Jul. 27 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
