Susan Elizabeth Hall "Sue" Burnette, 72, passed away at home on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Sue was predeceased by her parents John Q. and Elizabeth Hall, and is survived by her children Lisa Christine Burnette of Midway, GA, her son Thomas N. Burnette III of London, England and his wife Claudette, her grandchildren Burnette Elizabeth "Bunny" Braun, Valades Bacchus Burnette, Lucca Palio Milan Burnette, her niece Cheryl Elise Hall Wright and her husband Col Joshua Wright, and her brother John Q. Hall Jr of Cumming, GA as well as several other nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

An Atlanta native, she was a world traveler spending her adult life in the United States and much of Europe, and more recently a resident of Savannah for the past 18 years. She was introduced to the love of her life Thomas N. Burnette Jr. by his brother in Atlanta in 1967. They wed in 1968 and spent the next 50 years cherishing every day together. She was a devoted US Army wife over his 36 year career, a staunch Atlanta Braves fan, and a loving mother, grandmother, and aunt. She had a passion for helping others especially US Army spouses. She was an avid craftsman, designing and creating numerous Sue Burnette Original "America Rocks" crafts for her many US Army and civilian friends and family. She was a dedicated member of the Ft. Stewart Spousal Club and Southbridge Bunco group.

Burial arrangements will be announced in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (

The Burnette Family would especially like to thank the USMA West Point class of 1968 for their love and support during this difficult period.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at

