Mrs. Sylvia Lowe Smiley was born September 14, 1945 in Dorchester, Georgia. She was the beloved youngest child and only daughter of the late Jackson Lowe and Gladys Ripley Lowe. Sylvia and her parents had a very loving relationship and she was the apple of their eye. Along with her parents, her two older brothers, Arthur and Eddie, preceded her in death.



At an early age, she dedicated her life to Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, and was a member of Community Missionary Baptist Church in Midway, Georgia. In later years, Sylvia moved her membership to Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Ludowici, Georgia with her family, but she was still an active and faithful member in both churches until her physical and mental health began to decline. Sister Smiley severed as a Deaconess at Macedonia, and previously served as the Sunday School Secretary, Church Secretary, and Church Historian at Community.



Sylvia was a faithful Eastern Star member of Limerick Lodge #336 for a number of years. She also served as both the Secretary and the Treasurer of the Hardee, Smiley, Garrison, Lee, and Porter Family reunion for many years.



Sylvia was educated in the Liberty County School System, and was a proud graduate of Liberty County High School class of 1963. Upon graduating, Sylvia briefly attended Savannah State College, and in August of 1963 became a Receptionist at Liberty Elementary School in Midway, Georgia. Sylvia later moved to Hineshaw Elementary as the Title I Receptionist. In the early 1980's Sylvia was hand selected by the former Liberty County Superintendent, Edgar Edwards, to be the Receptionist at the Liberty County Board of Education. Sylvia quickly became the "voice" of the Board of Education. Anyone who entered the building or who called was greeted with warmth and a delightful smile. Sylvia was employed by the BOE for over 38 years, and she retired in December of 2001.



On May 4, 1968, she was united in holy matrimony to Deacon Warnell Smiley. Anyone who knew them knew they shared a genuine love and an unbreakable bond. When you saw one of them, you saw the other. They were community staples at the Liberty County High School and Bradwell Institute basketball games. She, along with her husband were always in the stands watching their girls play, coach, or referee. The two shared 45 years of love on this Earth, and now they are reunited together lovingly in the arms of Jesus where they will continue to love each other infinitely.



Sylvia was a gentle and sweet spirit, and she embodied kindness. She enjoyed helping others, and valued intimate time with her family. She always wore a beautiful smile and seldom raised her voice. Sylvia was truly an angel walking among us. She spent the last few years of her life with her loving primary caregiver and daughter, Warnella. The two also shared a special bond and Sylvia would always



light up when she would enter the room. On September 14, 2020, she was able to celebrate her 75th birthday with her close loved ones, and on September 18, 2020, Sylvia peacefully departed this world to surround God's throne.



She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Mrs. Gladys Alston (Abraham), of Midway, Georgia Mrs. Warnella Wilder (Parnell), & Ms. Lashonda Smiley Shepherd of both of Hinesville, Georgia; four grandchildren (Nahla, Abryanna, Amirria, and Vincent); special and loving caregiver Mrs. Rosalyn Joseph; adopted daughter Katrina Adkins; and special family friend, Mrs. Shari Phillips; two sisters-in law Mrs. Sally Smiley of Hinesville, Georgia and Mrs. Lynda McMillian of Wilmington, North Carolina; two stepdaughters and their families; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and close friends who will forever cherish loving and sweet memories of her.

