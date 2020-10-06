Mr. Ted Hargrove passed away suddenly on October 1, 2020 in Midway, Georgia.



Ted was born on December 13, 1951 to Bishop Willie L. Hargrove and Missionary Victoria Hargrove. His siblings include long-time residents: Annie Hargrove, Charlie Hargrove, Ardgie Hargrove, Vanessa Hargrove, and Sylvia Golden.



Ted was born into a God-fearing family and always recognized the power of prayer. At the age of 7, Ted suffered severely from asthma and epilepsy until one day, while watching Oral Roberts preach on the television, Ted declared that he would follow the preacher's instructions. As Oral Roberts prayed, Ted placed his hands on the television and in obedience with great faith, repeated the prayer of healing. From that day forward Ted was healed of both illnesses and never lost the testimony of what God had done in his life.



In 1970, Ted married the former Betty Williams of Brooklet, Georgia. The couple was blessed with three sons: Thurston, Teddy and Terrence.



In 1972, Ted and Betty moved to Connecticut where Ted found work at Superior Electric Company. Following his employment at Superior, Ted became a supervisor at Oz Gedney, an electrical products company in Terryville, Connecticut. Later Ted was employed as an engineer for the State of Connecticut. His site assignment was at the Naugatuck Valley Community College in Naugatuck, Connecticut where he continued to work until his retirement in 2013.



In Connecticut, Ted and Betty created a home that was welcoming to friends and family. Ted, who enjoyed playing the trumpet, also owned a leather shop in their hometown of Bristol, Connecticut, and took great pleasure in his white 1957 Chevy. Ted was the consummate gardener and an excellent cook who could handle the stove indoors and the grill in his yard. Ted also shared his love of sports with his sons as they watched boxing matches, argued over their favorite basketball teams, and he proved to be the best New York Yankees fans in the neighborhood. His daughter-in law, Shanna, started a tradition where each year for Ted's birthday, she would purchase him a new Yankees flag to fly outside his home, often replacing the flags throughout the year as they became worn. It was a tradition he loved.



In 2015, Ted and Betty returned to Georgia where he enjoyed putting his skills to work as a carpenter and a jack of all trades. In Georgia, Ted built his dream house on the plot of land he owned and loved so much. In Connecticut, Ted and Betty had their lives enriched with the love of their granddaughter, Teddi, who the family nicknamed "Cubby." While Ted had raised boys into men, Cubby proved to be the baby girl that Ted and Betty had longed for. When they and Cubby's father, Teddy, moved to Georgia, Cubby continued to warm her grandparent's lives as she shared their home and grew in stature and grace. Ted doted on his little "princess" and she loved her Mama and Papa!



The year 2020 was one of many milestones in the Hargrove home. Ted and Betty celebrated 50 years of marriage, Ted finally put the last touches on the home he built, and they were excited as Cubby was starting school.



Ted Hargrove was a man who loved life and lived it fully. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 50 years, Evangelist Betty Hargrove; his three sons: Thurston of Atlanta, Georgia, Teddy of Midway, Georgia, and Terrence (Shanna) Hargrove of Bristol, Connecticut; his daughter, Carletha (Cornetha) Golden of Glenville, Georgia; his grandsons: Thurston, Jr. and Keaton; his special granddaughter, Teddi "Cubby" Simone; his sisters: Annie Jane (Arthur) Golden of Midway, Georgia and Sylvia Golden Williams of St. Louis, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Mildred



Williams of Bristol, Connecticut; two brothers-in-law, Waldo Williams of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Joe Williams of Brooklyn, New York; and a loving host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.



Services will be held on Thursday, October 8 at the Dorchester Funeral Home. There will be a public viewing on Thursday from 9:00 until 11:30 a.m. The family will have a brief wake from 11:30 until noon followed by the Homegoing Service which will begin promptly at 12:00. Interment will immediately follow at the St. James Community Church Cemetery at 1140 Holmestown Road in Midway, Georgia. There will be no repast following the burial. Guests should return to their homes and continue to keep the family in prayer.



Condolences may be sent to Evangelist Betty Hargrove at 1012 Holmestown Road in Midway, Georgia (31320).



Arrangements have been entrusted to Dorchester Funeral Home at 7842 East Oglethorpe Highway in Midway, Georgia 31320. Telephone: 912-884-2431.

