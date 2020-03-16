Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Teresa Marie Cray entered her eternal rest with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020 after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. Teresa Marie Cray was born as Teresa Marie Guster on July 27,1966, in East St. Louis, Ill. In her teen years, Teresa relocated to Texarkana, TX where she was welcomed and reared with the King family. Teresa was known as a ball of energy. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was always smiling and loved being around her family and friends and breaking out into song when she felt like it.

Teresa met the love of her life, Timothy Cray, in 1987 while they were both stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Tim and Teresa were married October 26, 1996 in Champaign, IL. They relocated to Hinesville in 1999.

Teresa and Tim were proud members of Mount Zion Memorial Chapel and loved to worship there. Teresa worked for the Liberty County Board of Education since 2001 and she definitely left a lasting impression on all who knew her. Many students and staff members watched her as she strode through the halls of Bradwell at a breakneck pace, simultaneously handling fifteen tasks at the student window. Teresa made each and every person she encountered smile each day. She had Bradwell Tiger blood through and through.

Teresa was preceded in death by her birth mother, Marcella Guster, brother, Alvin, and the late Lee Artis King, Sr.

Her life and memory will be cherished by his family and friends: her loving husband, Timothy; her two daughters, Ashlin and Anastasia Cray; three step-children, Consuelo McFayden (Billy), Timothy Blyden (Shondra), and Deon Blyden; the King family, Mother Annie Pearl King; Siblings, Cynthia (Isiah) Gates, Longview, TX; Pat (David) Daniels, Texarkana, TX; Lee Artis (Veronica) King, Jr., McCaskill, AR; Chris (Denise) King, Ogden, AR; Levette King, Longview, TX and Samuel King, Hope, AR. She also leaves a large extended family, Bradwell Tigers and dear friends all of whom loved her. Teresa's presence was so strong and extensive that with her passing, one more light has been extinguished from our lives. We are comforted in our faith that a loving and benevolent God has received Teresa into His loving care. She can now have all the chicken and crabs she can handle.

Teresa's life will be celebrated at a Wake Service on Wednesday, March 18 from 5-7 p.m., at the Mount Zion Memorial Chapel, 146 Ralph Quarterman Drive, Hinesville, GA.

The Homegoing and Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1370 Shaw Road, Hinesville, GA with the Rev. Michael Zeno, Eulogist. Dorchester Funeral Home of Midway oversees arrangements.



