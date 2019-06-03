Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Terry Griffin. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Send Flowers Obituary

MIDWAY – Terry Griffin, 66, went to be with the lord on May 31, 2019 in Midway, Georgia.

Terry was born on August 8, 1952 in La Porte, Indiana but resided in California most of his life. He recently retired and moved to Midway, Georgia in January 2018 and purchased a fishing boat with great plans of spending his golden years fishing with his brother, Chuck. Terry attended Compassion Christian Church in Midway, Georgia. He enjoyed the fellowship of the Men's Saturday Morning Breakfast and his Sunday school class. He was an active member of a Midway Life Group and he made many dear friends among this group. His hobbies and interest were many, he enjoyed sailing, boating, fishing, exploring the great outdoors and since moving to the south, alligator observations. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle. Mr. Griffin had his pilot's license and was an active private pilot for many years. He played his electric guitar daily and was a man of many talents. Terry was a gentle and kind-spirited man who loved the lord and his family with his whole heart. He will be greatly missed by many.

SURVIVORS: Wife Jerreyl Lynn Griffin, Georgia; Daughter, Lauretta Griffin (Jake Davie) Santa Maria, California; Step-daughter Jennifer Willits, Washington, WA; Brother Chuck Griffin (Julie) Midway, Georgia ; Sister Joy Crofman (David) Brea, California; Nephew Gregory Lee Griffin (Kim) Midway, Georgia; Niece Amber Velliquette (Scott) Payson, Arizona; Nephew Stephan Gonzales (Maria) Newport Beach, California and his Aunt, Pat Bell (Rick)Callahan, Florida along with other relatives in California and Indiana.

VISITATION: Family will receive friends after the service.

FUNERAL: His Celebration of life service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Compassion Christian Church 12199 East Oglethorpe Highway, Midway, Georgia with Phil Fincher officiating, Midway Campus Pastor.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (Not affiliated with Carter Funeral Home, Oglethorpe Chapel.)

MIDWAY – Terry Griffin, 66, went to be with the lord on May 31, 2019 in Midway, Georgia.Terry was born on August 8, 1952 in La Porte, Indiana but resided in California most of his life. He recently retired and moved to Midway, Georgia in January 2018 and purchased a fishing boat with great plans of spending his golden years fishing with his brother, Chuck. Terry attended Compassion Christian Church in Midway, Georgia. He enjoyed the fellowship of the Men's Saturday Morning Breakfast and his Sunday school class. He was an active member of a Midway Life Group and he made many dear friends among this group. His hobbies and interest were many, he enjoyed sailing, boating, fishing, exploring the great outdoors and since moving to the south, alligator observations. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle. Mr. Griffin had his pilot's license and was an active private pilot for many years. He played his electric guitar daily and was a man of many talents. Terry was a gentle and kind-spirited man who loved the lord and his family with his whole heart. He will be greatly missed by many.SURVIVORS: Wife Jerreyl Lynn Griffin, Georgia; Daughter, Lauretta Griffin (Jake Davie) Santa Maria, California; Step-daughter Jennifer Willits, Washington, WA; Brother Chuck Griffin (Julie) Midway, Georgia ; Sister Joy Crofman (David) Brea, California; Nephew Gregory Lee Griffin (Kim) Midway, Georgia; Niece Amber Velliquette (Scott) Payson, Arizona; Nephew Stephan Gonzales (Maria) Newport Beach, California and his Aunt, Pat Bell (Rick)Callahan, Florida along with other relatives in California and Indiana.VISITATION: Family will receive friends after the service.FUNERAL: His Celebration of life service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Compassion Christian Church 12199 East Oglethorpe Highway, Midway, Georgia with Phil Fincher officiating, Midway Campus Pastor.Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (Not affiliated with Carter Funeral Home, Oglethorpe Chapel.) Published in Coastal Courier from June 3 to June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close