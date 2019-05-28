Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Thelma (Blackmon) Holmes. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Wake 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM First Bryan Missionary Baptist Church 575 West Bryan Street Savannah , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our Mother, Thelma Blackmon Holmes went home Saturday, May 25, 2019, at home with her children by her side. Our mother believed we could find peace in our homes and our hearts and that the love of God is inseparable. He loves us in spite of who we are and to never forget to pray.

Mother Thelma Holmes was born February 14, 1924, to the late Rev. Rueben and Candance Blackmon. She has six sisters, and four brothers that preceded her in death. While attended schools in Bulloch and Candler countries, she received Christ at an early age and knew that her love for him would only grow stronger.

She married Remer Holmes Sr. in 1940. To this union, seven children were born. Remer Jr. (Pooler), Lensy (Bo Gator) Holmes, and Daughter in law Lynda Rhodes Holmes preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her loving memory three sons Johnnie (Claretha); Eric and Timothy (Lorraine) Holmes. Two daughters Saundra Pemberton and Sharon (Arthur E.) Golden. 26 Grands, 34 Great-Grands, and 2 Great-Great Grands. A devoted nephew and niece Floyd and Shirley Parrish, Candance Jones, and several more nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Wake: 7-8 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at the funeral home

Funeral Services: 1 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 First Bryan Missionary Baptist Church, 575 West Bryan Street, Savannah, Georgia 31401.

Interment: Days Memorial Cemetery

