In the beauty of a day created by God and now passed into eternity, Thelma Marie Jones was born in Jacksonville Florida on July 30, 1926, to Ethan and Lillia Norman. She was raised in Riceboro, Georgia. Thelma was reared in a Christian home and attended New Zion Baptist Church, Riceboro George with her parents and siblings. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized.

Thelma received her formal education from the public schools in Liberty County, Ga. She was an active member of the girls basketball team and sang in the school's chorus. Thelma fulfilled her academic requirements and graduated from Liberty County Training School.

Thelma was united in Holy Matrimony to the late John Collins Jones on January 18, 1947in Hinesville, Georgia. They relocated to New York with a great aspirations to pursue employment opportunities. To this union they had five children Juanita Cynthia, Aaron Harryman, Linda Marie, Raynette Antionette and Vernesa Denise.

Thelma later continued her Christian walk at Concord Baptist Church and later joining Bright Light Baptist Church, Brooklyn, New York. Thelma was an active and steadfast member served faithfully on the Joint Usher Board and Deaconess Board under the late Rev. Roy Brown, Rev. E.S. Daniels, Rev. Frank Dillahunt and Rev. Royal. Thelma served faithfully until her health impacted her attending services.

Thelma was a homemaker supporting her husband's business J. C. Trucking Company for many years. Later in life she worked seasonal jobs and had a great compassion of working with children. This lead to her working at Queens Village Day School, where she retired from in 1998. Thelma continued her nurturing attributes by caring for her grandchildren.

Thelma was a loving and caring person always installing the values of faith and family.

Family was very important to Thelma and she would return to Georgia annually to unite with her family during the Christmas season.

Thelma hobbies included traveling, cooking, baking, sewing, word puzzles, supporting charitable organizations and gardening. Thelma maintained a vegetable garden and was most proud of her collard greens. Thelma enjoyed sharing various vegetable produce from the garden.

Thelma personified determination and strength, despite some health challenges. Thelma persistence, resilience, and unwavering faith in her Savior were truly admired.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Ethan and Lillia Norman, her husband - John Collins Jones, her daughters - Juanita Cynthia Kyles, Raynette Antoinette Jones-Little, her son-Aaron Harryman Jones, her siblings - Viola Norman, Eddie Richardson, Ethan Norman Jr, Annie Mae Hamilton, Ophelia Acree and Grandson - Andre' Lamont Kyles.

On Sunday, April 19, 2020, Thelma transitioned from her earthly labour to receive her heavenly reward. Thelma affectionally leaves to cherish her memories: devoted daughters Linda Jones-Prince (Kenneth), Vernesa Jones-Allen (Ronald), a daughter in love, Lori (Corina) Sivers, grandchildren Dante' Andrew Little, Barrington Frederick Allen, Victoria Antionette Allen, grandchildren in love Kimberly Tanisha Sivers, Jasmine Ashley Sivers, Jahneil Jordon Hinds, Brittany Marie Jones, great-granddaughter Essence Lakeisha Kyles, great-grandchildren in love Bryson Ashton Lee, Nova Belinda Hinds, sister Alma Mells and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended friends.

Visitation: 3:00pm – 4:00pm, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the funeral home.

Graveside Services: 12:00noon, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at First Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1642 Barrington Ferry Road, Riceboro, Georgia 31323

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.





