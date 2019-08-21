Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas David "Tommy" downs. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas David "Tommy" Downs, 70, passed away at his home Friday, August 16, 2019.

A native of Hinesville, Georgia, he lived in Augusta, Georgia, for the past 30 years. He was a graduate of Bradwell Institute and a member of Grace Fellowship of Augusta.

Tommy loved to sing and had a way of holding the audience in the palm of his hand. To know him was to love him as he never met a stranger and had a story to tell everyone he met. He loved to laugh and make others laugh as well.

Tommy was very family-oriented. He enjoyed going on camping trips and spending quality time with his children, parents, and other family members who could participate. He was a carpenter by trade and a gifted salesman by nature.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Downs Teal, and daughter-in-love, Rebecca Alison Delrie.

He is survived by three children, Thomas David Downs, Jr., Amanda Elaine Downs, and Doni Diann Downs Carver (Randy), all of Augusta; granddaughter, Cameron Elaine Downs; parents, Donald and Lenora Downs of Allenhurst, Georgia; two brothers, Donald Downs, Jr. (Tammy) of Dundee, Florida, and Mark Downs (Christi) of Allenhurst; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 12-1:30 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Crossroads Holy Church of God in Hinesville, Georgia. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Reverend Jeptha Newberry and Reverend Mark Downs officiating. Interment will be in Hinesville Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Randy Carver, Nathan Mobley, Jonathon Mobley, Drew Downs, Mikell Downs, and Martin Downs.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

