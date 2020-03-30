Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Leroy Cozad. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville (Flemington) , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy Leroy Cozad, 51, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital In Savannah, Georgia.

Timothy was born on July 14, 1968 in Urbana, Illinois to Roy Eugene Cozad and Sharleen (League) Penrod. Timothy was a graduate of Champaign Central High School, Class of 1986. He worked several years as a cook. Timothy loved cooking for the residents of The Inman in Champaign, Illinois. He married Teresa Penrod on July 22, 1989. He loved NASCAR, Euchre (Card Game), fishing, telling jokes, but most is all he loved being with his family. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Timothy Ruben Cozad and step mom, Fern Swallow Cozad; two sisters, Patilyn Alverez and Maribess Plumber and a beloved dog, Sassie.

Timothy is survived by his wife, Teresa Cozad; son, Aarron Micheal Cozad; daughter, Erica Lee Penrod; three grandchildren, Julio, Jayden and Trinity; father in law, Arthur Penrod; three sisters, Diana (Israel) Velazquez, Becky Campbell and Lisa Head; two brothers, Terry Cozad and Gregory (Dawn) Cozad; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; one great great nephew and his beloved dog, Little Girl.

Due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak services will be held at a later date.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family at:

paypal.me/cozzee

or

cash app $TeresaCozad

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

