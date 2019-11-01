Gum Branch, GA
Tommy Clayton Wells, Sr., 65, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Ludowici, Georgia July 15, 1954, to Dennis Jasper and Mary Ellen Todd Wells and lived in Gum Branch all of his life. He was retired from Civil Service at Ft. Stewart in the Automotive Repair Shop. He was a loving, caring husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Poplar Head Baptist Church.
He is survived by, Wife, Charlotte Johnson Wells of Hinesville, GA. Children, Billy Clayton Wells (Mary Ann) of Jesup, GA, Tommy Clayton Wells, Jr. (Delia) of Hinesville, GA, Daniel Clayton Wells of Hinesville, GA; Sisters and Brothers, Jackie Stanton, Patty W. Costigan, Linda Richey, Kenny Wells, Danny Wells all of Hinesville, GA; Grandchildren, Austin, Aspen, August, Chris, Tommy III, and Emma Wells
Special Niece, Sherri Bailey, a special thank you to, Jamie McClanahan; Several other nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Visitation will begin at 11:30 am, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Chapel of Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Ray officiating. Burial will be in Poplar Head Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Jeremiah Barnard, Kyle McClanahan, Arthur Stanton, Joseph Richey, James Autry, Mike O'Berry
Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2019