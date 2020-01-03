Hinesville
TSGT Willie Lamar "Bill" Hodges (United States Air Force, Retired), 86, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at home to rejoin his beloved wife of 50 years, Christine O. Hodges. He was surrounded by his family and friends.
A native of Bulloch County, Bill was a resident of Hinesville for 40 years. He retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. He was the founder/owner of Bill's Heating and Air Conditioning until his retirement and a member of Northside Baptist Church in Pembroke, Post 6602, Hinesville Masonic Lodge 271, and Hinesville Fort Stewart Shrine Club.
He is survived by his four daughters, Gail Fountain (David) of Pembroke, Joanie Blocker (Drexel, Jr.) of Jesup, Barbara Alexander of Long County, and Tammy Isgett (Tony) of Long County; grandson, Jason Hodges (Sandy) of Ludowici; 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and his friend and companion, Ann Bevill of Ellabell.
Visitation will be 12-2 pm, Friday, January 3. 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services will follow at 2 pm in the chapel with Reverend Tim Parrish officiating. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow in Black Creek Cemetery in Ellabell.
Published in Coastal Courier from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020