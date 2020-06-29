Ulysses Richardson
Ulysses Richardson was born on January 23, 1938 to the late Cain, Sr and the late Louise Williams Richardson in Midway, (Holmestown) Georgia. He attended Historic Liberty County High School graduating on June 5,1956. While in high school, he worked part-time for the Fort Stewart, Georgia Main Exchange. Upon graduation, he moved to Brooklyn, New York and was employed by Milton Laundromat and Railway Express for several years before becoming employed with the City of New York Traffic Department as a Traffic Controller retiring after 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Larry Bacon, brothers, Herbert Williams, Lee Thomas Richardson, McCall Richardson, and sisters, Virgilee Richardson, Jannie Bee Richardson, and two grandchildren.
Upon returning from New York in 2006, he reaffirmed his faith with St. Peter's African Methodist Church in Midway, Georgia serving in the Male Chorus.
On October 29, 1961, he was united in holy matrimony to Yvonne Freeman and to this union, one son was born.
To cherish his memories are Yvonne, his wife of 58 years, Hinesville, Georgia, three sons, Ian (Rochel) Bethea and Ira (Sicely) Bethea, Albany, New York, Vincent (Vielka) Richardson, Riverview, Florida, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three brothers Cain, Jr. (Cynthia), Midway, Georgia, Swinton Richardson, Bloomingdale, Georgia, and Walter Richardson (Lenora Hendricks), Brooklyn, New York, and four sisters, Naomi Bell, Savannah, Georgia, Jannie Vee Smith (Nathaniel), Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Elaine Perry, Midway, Georgia, and Myrtle Salter, Fairburn, Georgia, sister-in-laws, Cynthia Freeman, Honorable Clemontine F. Washington, and Sally W. Richardson, Midway, Georgia, and brother-in-law Howard {Virginia) Freeman, Hinesville, Georgia, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Visitation: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Monday, June 29, 2020 at the funeral home
Funeral Services: 11:00am, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320.
Interment: St Peter's AME Church Memorial Gardens


Published in Coastal Courier from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
