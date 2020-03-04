Vernetter Johnson Carter, 64, passed away February 15, 2020 with family at her side in Jacksonville, Florida.
She was the third child of the late Isiah (M.C.) and Hattie Lee Anderson Johnson.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cornelia Carter. She is survived by three daughters, Katrina (Eric) Jones, and Nicole and Antoinette Carter; three sons, James E. Bruce and Darius and Michael Carter; one aunt, Dorothy J. Mincey; nine sisters, Gladys A. Moody, Brunel Terry, Jean (Joseph) Stevens, Lettie (Herman) Walthour, and Carolyn, Brenda, May B., Frances and Renee Johnson; one brother, Michael Johnson; 12 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Dorchester Funeral Home.
